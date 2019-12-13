Services for Mr. TyDarius D. “Hank” Currie, age 22 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at the London Branch Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the funeral home. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 1:00 P.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com