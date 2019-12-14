Pet of the Week: Buddy

Meet Buddy!

He is a sweet boy that needs a loving hand and patient home.

This handsome boy is approximately one year old and weighs about 50 lbs.

We don’t know his history, but it doesn’t seem to have been a good one.

Buddy enjoys being with his humans so much, but he gets very nervous and anxious when they are away — but that’s getting better.

He’s scared of car rides, but with lots of patience and plenty of enjoyable, rewarding trips, he will eventually learn that they can be fun.

Buddy is learning manners and has been very easy to work with and picks up training easily.

He doesn’t have issues with other dogs, but he can be reactive when another dog snaps at him. Slow introductions are very important.

If you would like to foster Buddy or make him a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether