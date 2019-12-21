Pet of the Week: Hank

Meet Hank!

This happy, lovable “Christmoose” is available for adoption.

Hank has been with STAT for over a year now and is still holding out hope that there is a family out there meant just for him.

Hank is approximately two to three years old and is full of energy!

He loves to run and romp in the backyard, but he is also an excellent partner for a game of fetch, and he absolutely loves to go for rides. He doesn’t care where he’s going, as long as he has a window to look out!

He is crate trained, leash trained, heartworm negative and up to date on shots.

If you would like to foster Hank or make him a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether