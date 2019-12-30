Madison Co. Sheriff: Deputy saved man with gunshot wound

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saved one of the gunshot victims from last weekend’s shooting.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr says a deputy found a vehicle and a person suffering from a gunshot wound, apparently from the shooting that took place at Sonic on West University Parkway Saturday night.

The deputy was able to save the person and keep him alive until paramedics arrived, according to Mehr.

“When he approached the individual, he actually suffered chest wounds, and so our deputy, who is an EMR certified, actually got there and Deputy Marbury was able to take control of the subject,” Mehr said.

Jackson police say there are no new updates on the shooting at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.