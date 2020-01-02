Johnny L. Tritt age 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Bells Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Crossroads Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM.

He was born in Bells, TN on May 9, 1945 to the late Oliver Daniel Tritt and Emma Hortense Williams Tritt. He was also preceded in death by three brothers: Wesley Jenkins, Oliver Tritt and Mac Don Tritt; and one sister: Margaret Ellington.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Carolyn Fay Dickson Tritt of Bells, TN; two daughters: Angela Carnell (Randy) of Bells, TN and Pam Moffatt (Chris) of Cordova, TN; one brother: Larry Tritt of Coffeeville, MS; five sisters: Rose Nichols of Bells, TN, Deborah Murphy of Oakland, TN, Judy Gray of Coffeeville, MS, Betty Ann Spann of Nashville, TN, Faye Fitch of Bells, TN; He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Adam, Brandon, Blake and Camille.