Myles Matthew Leifer, age 55, resident of Parsons, Tennessee and former resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

Myles was born May 11, 1964 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Gerald Elliott Leifer and Marilyn Busman Leifer. He received his education at Sheepshead Bay High School in Brooklyn and served his country in the United States Navy. He was a resident of Oakland from 1999 until he moved to Parsons in 2017 and was of the Christian faith. Myles was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and shooting.

Mr. Leifer is survived by three sons, Sean Leifer of Oakland, TN, Matthew Leifer of Gulf Breeze, FL, Connor Leifer of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Skylar Leifer of Oakland, TN; his sister, Lisa Sarle (Jimmy) of Long Island, NY; and his longtime best friend, Loretta Martin of Eads, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Leifer and his grandson, Gage Leifer.

Funeral Services for Mr. Leifer will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Barrett Rich officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Leifer will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Matthew Leifer, Evan Puckett, Rob Schneider, Barrett Rich and Jerel Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Loretta Martin and Tina Glover.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 411, Somerville, TN 38068.

