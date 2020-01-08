Daphne Lynn Gory Nevill, age 65, resident of Gallatin, Tennessee, longtime resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Larry Joe Nevill, departed this life Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness.

Daphne was born September 17, 1954 in Hayti, Missouri, the daughter of Joyce Meredith Gory and the late James Daniel Gory. She moved with her family to Tennessee at an early age and was a graduate of Trezevant High School in Memphis. She was married November 18, 1972 to Larry Joe Nevill and was employed as a flight attendant for 13 years. She also had a flower business with her sister, Nancy, in earlier years. Daphne was a member of First Baptist Church Hickory Withe, Tennessee and currently was attending First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, Tennessee. She was an avid walker who enjoyed reading, decorating and helped with her husband to build homes. She will be remembered for her spiritual gifts of mercy and serving.

Mrs. Nevill is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Joe Nevill of Gallatin, TN; her son, Paul Nevill of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Jessica Lee of Knoxville, TN and Lindsey Phipps (Ehren) of Hermitage, TN; her mother, Joyce Gory of Dickson, TN; her mother-in-law, Joyce Kilpatrick of Oakland, TN; three sisters, Patricia Braswell of Olive Branch, MS, Nancy Gory of Gulf Breeze, FL and Doris Collins of Dickson, TN; and three grandchildren, Jacob Nevill, Sarah Nevill and Ashton Nevill. She also leaves her pet cat, Josie.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Nevill will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of First Baptist Church Hickory Withe, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Nevill will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Alan Diehl, Billy Nevill, Billy Walengbach, Ehren Phipps, Steve Boyd and Freddie Clifft.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Love Worth Finding Ministries 2941 Kate Bond Road, Memphis, TN 38133 or Our Jewish Roots – Zola Levitt, P.O. Box 12268, Dallas, TX 75225-0268.

