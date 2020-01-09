Increasing Clouds, But Warm

Weather Update: 8:00 AM – Thursday, January 9 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. This morning has been rather mild with temperatures holding in the mid and upper 40s. Our average high temperature for today is 48. This afternoon high temperature will top out around 62°. It will be breezy today with wind between 5-15 mph. Skies are becoming overcast as moisture increases and the layer thickens today, but rising heights and stout southerly flow will keep temps climbing despite it. We will stay mainly dry. especially through the day time hours. Chance of spotty showers will be possible later on this evening



