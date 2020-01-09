Funeral services for Ivory Pauline Compton, age 89, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Medon, TN. Mrs. Compton passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Northbrooke Health & Rehab Center.

Visitation will begin on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Compton will lie-in-state at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:30 PM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.