Man wins prize after donating at Lifeline Blood Services

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to leaders with Lifeline Blood Services, more than 3,900 donated blood from November 1 to December 31.

For the third year in a row, Lifeline teamed up with Bob’s House of Honda who provided the top prize of a Polaris UTV.

The winner, Rusty Perry, is far from a donating rookie.

“So I started about probably 30 years ago, donating blood, and the first time I donated I found out I was O-negative, which is one they are always looking for,” Perry said.

Perry says he donates blood every eight weeks.