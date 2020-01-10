Kenneth F. “Kenny” Thompson, age 68, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Patricia “Pat” Thompson, departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 9, 2020 at his residence.

Kenny was born January 29, 1951 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Clifford Merle Thompson and Sophie Ann Benczkowski Thompson. He received his education in Erie, Pennsylvania and was currently employed at DXC Technology. He had been resident of Erie until 1989 and was currently a resident of Oakland, Tennessee. Kenny was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, Tennessee and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He played the conga drums for many years at church and was an avid music listener.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” French Thompson of Oakland, TN; two brothers, Gerald Thompson of McKean, PA and Carl Bordewicz of Erie, PA; and his beloved dog, Pancho. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Grochowicz.

A Funeral Mass for Mr. Thompson will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Robert Favazza officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Thompson will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

