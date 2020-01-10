Windy And Quite Warm Today

Weather Update: 9:11 AM, Friday, January 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off very unseasonably warm. We start off with temps in the lower 60s. There is already sunshine breaking out this morning,which may lead to an even warmer day then I had forecast this morning. The record high temperature is 73 (1949), which is 24 degrees above the average high temperature for today. Otherwise, the bigger story today will be the gradient wind. It will be sustained between 10-20 mph today, gusts could reach 30-40 mph today. Hold on to your hat and weigh down the trash can today! There may be a few spotty showers that try to develop through today, but we expect the atmosphere to remain mostly capped, while to the west closer to the stalled frontal boundary thunderstorms should initiate by late this morning with east Texas, SW Missouri and NW Louisiana exploding with convection by this afternoon. I’ll have a full forecast update coming up with the latest data and update from the Storm Prediction Center at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and Noon on CBS 7.

