Patchy Cloud Cover And Chilly Conditions Overnight

Weather Update –7:15 p.m. – Sunday, January 12th —

It’s been cloudy and a bit chilly today. Temperatures have varied from the lower 40s north, to lower 50s further south and east. Tonight we could see a break in the clouds but cloud cover will continue to linger for the time being as some wet weather is in store for much of the week ahead. We should be in the upper 30s by Monday morning.

Monday will be a much warmer day with highs nearing 60°F. This is thanks to a warm front lifting north from the south that will bring in some more mild conditions. This also means we have the chance to see scattered showers ahead of that front by early Tuesday. A few more disturbances are expected to move through the Mid-South before the weekend.

