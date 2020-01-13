Mix Of Sun And Clouds

Weather Update: Monday, January 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on the cold side. Temps have been hovering in the middle to upper 30s. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, but we do expect temps to rise significantly this afternoon. We ultimately remain in primarily a quasi-zonal flow, that means that the flow is mainly west to east and fast, but there is a SW to NE component to the flow, and there are disturbances rotating through it which will keep the pattern overall active. That will be the case much of this week with chances of showers and storms. For today, we will see clouds to start the morning off, but there will be a few breaks in the clouds later this afternoon. In addition to the breaks in the clouds, heights will rise a bit in response to a disturbance moving east from the Rockies. Temperatures should respond nicely vaulting through the upper 40s through mid 50s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clouds will start to increase this afternoon again from south to north. The stalled boundary to the south will lift north as heights start to fall out in the Plains in response to a new system. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop as overrunning increases. The surface boundary never actually moves through West Tennessee, but the cold air aloft with the overrunning moisture in combination with strong WSW to ENE flow may provide enough lift to develop organized rotating updrafts which may at least lead to a conditional hail threat.

