Paul Randall “Randy” Parish, age 62, resident of Drummonds, Tennessee and husband of Connie L. Reynolds Parish, departed this life Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at his residence.

Randy was born June 2, 1957 in Union City, Tennessee, the son of Joyce Ann Crews Harper and the late Alfred Franklin Parish. The family lived in Union City until he was the age of six and they moved to the Memphis area where he graduated from Germantown High School. After high school, Randy went to work as a mechanic with his father and they returned to Union City to open a small shop for a few years before coming back to Memphis. He was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic and moved up to maintenance supervisor for many years before his retirement.

Mr. Parish is survived by his wife of 38 years, Connie Parish of Drummonds, TN; two daughters, Tina Brower and Barbetta Kelly; his mother, Joyce Ann Harper; his brother, Chris Parish; four grandchildren, Frankie Melissa, Katie and Dylan; five great-grandchildren, Maddie, Colton, Kiley, Baliey and Evie Grace; and a special nephew, Lil Mike. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Franklin Parish and two brothers, Mike Parish and David Parish.

Funeral Services for Mr. Parish will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. James “Doc” Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Parish will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bobby Sides, Steve Riles, Stoney Fuller and Ron Hall.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.