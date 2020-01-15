Jaunita Marie Carmack

Jaunita Marie Carmack, age 91, died Monday January 13, 2020 at Maplewood

Healthcare after a brief illness. She was born February 4, 1928 in Scotts Hill, TN to

the parents of Alton and Bertie Holmes Smith. She was retired from Holiday Inn

and Stegall Shoes, antiques were here passion, and she loved her children and

grandchildren. Juanita was Pentecostal in faith and was a member of Lighthouse

Church.

She is survived by two sons, Kenny Volner of Perry County, TN and Greg Volner of

Decatur, TN; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded

in death by her parents, one son, Johnny Volner, and she was married to Jerry

Bruce Carmack who preceded her in death in 2001.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Lighthouse Church Building

Fund, 1435 Old Humboldt Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from

9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service following at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor

David Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com