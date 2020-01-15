Jaunita Marie Carmack
Jaunita Marie Carmack, age 91, died Monday January 13, 2020 at Maplewood
Healthcare after a brief illness. She was born February 4, 1928 in Scotts Hill, TN to
the parents of Alton and Bertie Holmes Smith. She was retired from Holiday Inn
and Stegall Shoes, antiques were here passion, and she loved her children and
grandchildren. Juanita was Pentecostal in faith and was a member of Lighthouse
Church.
She is survived by two sons, Kenny Volner of Perry County, TN and Greg Volner of
Decatur, TN; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded
in death by her parents, one son, Johnny Volner, and she was married to Jerry
Bruce Carmack who preceded her in death in 2001.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,
P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Lighthouse Church Building
Fund, 1435 Old Humboldt Road, Jackson, TN 38305.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from
9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service following at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor
David Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
