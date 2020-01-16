Richard Cardwell Landers, Sr.

Richard Cardwell Landers, Sr., age 73, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Kerry Landers, departed this life Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Richard was born February 27, 1946 in Richmond, Virginia, the son of the late Richard Thomas Landers and Lucy Stone Atkinson Landers. He received his education in Richmond and served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War period. He was employed as a roofing consultant for many years and retired from the John J. Campbell Company in 2011. Richard was a resident of Somerville since 1999 and was married November 15, 2000 to Kerry Gowan. A favorite pastime was woodworking.

Mr. Landers is survived by his wife, Kerry Landers of Somerville, TN; two sons, Richard C. Landers, Jr. of Cordova, TN, Adam Landers (Lindsey) of Hernando, MS; and three grandchildren, Danielle Landers, Camden Landers and Jett Landers.

