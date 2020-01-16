Scattered Showers and Stray Storms Start the Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Thursday, January 16th

After more than an inch of rain fell last night in parts of southwest Tennessee, we have less than 24 hours before rain returns Friday afternoon. A warm front is scheduled to pass over the Mid-South tomorrow followed quickly by a cold front continuing our chance for rain into the weekend. Get ready for even colder air to follow the front into early next week!

TONIGHT

Under mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise. Winds will keep up out of the northeast overnight at 5 to 10 miles per hour giving us a wind chill in the middle 20s Friday morning.

Then, after feeling like we’ve started in the 20s tomorrow, temperatures will warm up into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Windy conditions will make it feel like the lower to middle 40s at best. Scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening as a warm front moves into the region. For a closer look at the chance for thunderstorms stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com