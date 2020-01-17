Wet Start to the Weekend

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Friday, January 17th

Scattered showers and even sleet and freezing rain have been spotted off and on in West Tennessee this morning and afternoon, but the cold front is still 500 miles west of the Mississippi River. We’ve had rain for 5 of the last 7 days in West Tennessee and although showers are likely tonight through tomorrow morning, we do have a break in the wet weather on the way.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will end up warming up overnight, ultimately starting out Saturday morning around the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers will begin to become more widespread from midnight through 3 a.m. Saturday. There’s a low risk for thunderstorms much less the risk for any severe weather!

Saturday is forecast to start wet with off-and-on rain for most of the morning. Showers will gradually come to an end during the early afternoon with clear skies by Saturday night. Temperatures starting out near 60°F will drop for most of the morning and afternoon reaching the upper 20s by sunrise Sunday. The wind will make it feel much colder! I’ll have the forecast wind chills on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News but you can always keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

