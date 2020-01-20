James Royce “Jake” Rutledge, Jr., age 60, resident of Somerville and husband of Sandra Jones Rutledge, departed this life Friday afternoon, January 17, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Jake was born June 16, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of James Royce Rutledge, Sr. and Joyce Langston Rutledge. He was a graduate of Collierville High School Class of 1977 and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Yancey Brothers Construction in Collierville for many years. Jake was of the Christian faith and loved watching television, especially the show Goldrush. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Outdoor Channel and westerns, cooking and anything related to John Deere. He had a special love for his dog, Buddy.

Mr. Rutledge is survived by his wife who he married June 25, 2011, Sandra Jones Rutledge of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Ashley Rutledge Waycaster (Corey) of Mississippi; his son, Jacob Royce Rutledge (Hannah) of Mississippi; his parents, James Royce Rutledge, Sr. and Joyce Rutledge of Byhalia, MS; his sister, Pam Snow (Jim) of LaGrange, TN; two grandsons, Gideon Rutledge and Jude Rutledge; his niece, Sally Snow; and two nephews, Paul Curl and Aaron Curl.

Funeral Services for Mr. Rutledge will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Rutledge will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Clarence Alexander, Nathan Ozbirn, Brian Dowdy, Ernie Dowdy, Dewayne Jones, Miles Davis and Terry Jones.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel of Somerville