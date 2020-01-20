Jeremy Brooks Whiteman age 40, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Henderson County Community Hospital.

Jeremy was born in Allentown, PA on August 16, 1979 to the late Mr. Robert A. Whiteman and Mrs. Cindy Lou Whiteman.

He is survived by his girlfriend: Crystal Steidinger of Scotts Hills, TN; his mother: Cindy Lou Whiteman of Scotts Hill, TN; stepfather: Steve Prescott of Scotts Hill, TN; maternal grandmother: Betty Serfass of Decaturville, TN; four sons: Dakota Knight Whiteman, Chance Michael Whiteman, River Whiteman and Jaden Whiteman; one daughter: Savannah Whiteman; one child on the way; one brother: Robert A. Whiteman (Lisa); one sister: Alicia Young (Andy) all of PA; and leaves a legacy of one granddaughter: Isabella Whiteman.