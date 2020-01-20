Mae H. Jones age 94, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence in Dyersburg, TN.

Mrs. Jones was born in the Viar Community on August 15, 1925 to the late James A. Bizzle and Addie Seratt. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Mr. George Rollan Pride and her second husband, Mr. Bill Jones; and two half brothers: James E. Bizzle and Oran Bizzle.

She is survived by one son, Mr. Jerry Pride (Frances) of Friendship, TN; one daughter: Janice D. Greer of Dyersburg, TN; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of two great-great grandchildren.

The Jones family has chosen cremation and service information will be announced as information becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.