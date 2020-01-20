Odean Eubanks Putman
Odean Eubanks Putman age 95, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Holly Grove Baptist Church, with Dr. Fred Campbell officiating. Burial to follow in Oakview Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Holly Grove Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Odean was born in Bells, TN on October 9, 1924 to the late George Bryan and Margaret J. Jernigan. She worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. R.W. Mayfield for over 12 years. She was also preceded in death by her first husband of 48 years: Mr. R.G. Eubanks; her second husband of 16 years: Mr. Clyde M. Putnam; and three brothers: Rondel Jernigan, Morris Teague, George Frank Jernigan; two sisters: Christine Putnam and Marvelene Emison.
She is survived by two sons: Roger B. Eubanks (Mary Jane) of Jackson, TN, David G. Eubanks (Bobbie) of Bells, TN; one sister: Blondel Rice of Bells, TN; two grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Holly Grove Baptist Church Youth Ministry or Donor’s Choice.