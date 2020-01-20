Odean Eubanks Putman age 95, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Holly Grove Baptist Church, with Dr. Fred Campbell officiating. Burial to follow in Oakview Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Holly Grove Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM.

Mrs. Odean was born in Bells, TN on October 9, 1924 to the late George Bryan and Margaret J. Jernigan. She worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. R.W. Mayfield for over 12 years. She was also preceded in death by her first husband of 48 years: Mr. R.G. Eubanks; her second husband of 16 years: Mr. Clyde M. Putnam; and three brothers: Rondel Jernigan, Morris Teague, George Frank Jernigan; two sisters: Christine Putnam and Marvelene Emison.

She is survived by two sons: Roger B. Eubanks (Mary Jane) of Jackson, TN, David G. Eubanks (Bobbie) of Bells, TN; one sister: Blondel Rice of Bells, TN; two grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Holly Grove Baptist Church Youth Ministry or Donor’s Choice.