Mildred Bomar Kuykendall
|Mildred Bomar Kuykendall of Paris
|84
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Monday, January 20, 2020
|2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Randy Kuykendall
|Paschall Cemetery
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 prior to the service
|February 16, 1935 in Paris, Tennessee
|Christopher Lowry, Jamie Orr, Rickie Orr, Russ Orr, Keith Kuykendall, Steve Kuykendall.
Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Fletcher and Chris Lowry, Sr.
|Mother: Moree Bomar Hawkins, preceded
Maternal Grandparents: Weldon and Bess Bomar (preceded) raised both Mildred Kuykendall and Johnie Lowry.
|First Husband: Harold Lloyd Kuykendall, Married: February 2, 1957;
Preceded: December 22, 1992
Second Husband: Jim Maher of Paris, TN
|Kenneth Dale Work, preceded in infancy 1950
Stacey Lloyd Kuykendall, preceded in infancy 1967
|Johnie Lowry, preceded 2004
|Nephew: William (Rose) Lowry of Paris, TN
Great niece: Dana (Bobby) Bowden of Paris, TN
Great nephew: Chris Lowry of Paris, TN
Great-great nieces: Erin Lowry of Paris and Elizabeth Lowry of Nashville
Great-great nephew: Christopher (Kendall) Lowry of Louisville, KY
Great-great-great nieces: Amora Stigall and Meadow Lowry of Paris, TN
|Member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where she played the piano for 24 years and was the church clerk for 25 years. She was the owner and operator of Milli’s Boutique and Tanning.