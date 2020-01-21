Mildred Bomar Kuykendall

WBBJ Staff

 

Mildred Bomar Kuykendall of Paris
84
Henry County Healthcare Center
Monday, January 20, 2020
2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020
McEvoy Funeral Home
Randy Kuykendall
Paschall Cemetery
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 prior to the service
February 16, 1935 in Paris, Tennessee
Christopher Lowry, Jamie Orr, Rickie Orr, Russ Orr, Keith Kuykendall, Steve Kuykendall.

Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Fletcher and Chris Lowry, Sr.
Mother: Moree Bomar Hawkins, preceded

Maternal Grandparents: Weldon and Bess Bomar (preceded) raised both Mildred Kuykendall and Johnie Lowry.
First Husband: Harold Lloyd Kuykendall, Married: February 2, 1957; 

                                                                          Preceded: December 22, 1992

Second Husband: Jim Maher of Paris, TN
Kenneth Dale Work, preceded in infancy 1950

Stacey Lloyd Kuykendall, preceded in infancy 1967
Johnie Lowry, preceded 2004
Nephew: William (Rose) Lowry of Paris, TN

Great niece: Dana (Bobby) Bowden of Paris, TN

Great nephew: Chris Lowry of Paris, TN

Great-great nieces: Erin Lowry of Paris and Elizabeth Lowry of Nashville

Great-great nephew: Christopher (Kendall) Lowry of Louisville, KY

Great-great-great nieces: Amora Stigall and Meadow Lowry of Paris, TN
Member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where she played the piano for 24 years and was the church clerk for 25 years. She was the owner and operator of Milli’s Boutique and Tanning. 

