Mildred Bomar Kuykendall of Paris

84

Henry County Healthcare Center

Monday, January 20, 2020

2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020

McEvoy Funeral Home

Randy Kuykendall

Paschall Cemetery

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 prior to the service

February 16, 1935 in Paris, Tennessee

Christopher Lowry, Jamie Orr, Rickie Orr, Russ Orr, Keith Kuykendall, Steve Kuykendall. Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Fletcher and Chris Lowry, Sr.

Mother: Moree Bomar Hawkins, preceded Maternal Grandparents: Weldon and Bess Bomar (preceded) raised both Mildred Kuykendall and Johnie Lowry.

First Husband: Harold Lloyd Kuykendall, Married: February 2, 1957; Preceded: December 22, 1992 Second Husband: Jim Maher of Paris, TN

Kenneth Dale Work, preceded in infancy 1950 Stacey Lloyd Kuykendall, preceded in infancy 1967

Johnie Lowry, preceded 2004

Nephew: William (Rose) Lowry of Paris, TN Great niece: Dana (Bobby) Bowden of Paris, TN Great nephew: Chris Lowry of Paris, TN Great-great nieces: Erin Lowry of Paris and Elizabeth Lowry of Nashville Great-great nephew: Christopher (Kendall) Lowry of Louisville, KY Great-great-great nieces: Amora Stigall and Meadow Lowry of Paris, TN