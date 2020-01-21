William M. “Bill” Herndon

William M. “Bill” Herndon, age 75, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County

General Hospital.

A native of Jackson-Madison County, he was born the son of Claribel Exum Herndon and the late W.O.

Herndon. He was a graduate of Jackson High School and served his country in the United States Navy.

He was retired as a lineman with the former Bell South now AT&T where he participated with hurricane

and disaster relief efforts. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church. He was an avid

outdoorsman enjoying duck and deer hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife Danna Lynch Herndon; two sons, Jeff Herndon and wife Holly and their

son Will of Humboldt, TN and Eric Herndon and his special friend Katheryn Cepparulo of Jackson, TN; his

mother, Claribel Exum Herndon of Jackson, TN; three brothers, Tom Herndon and wife Linda of Jackson,

TN, Philip Herndon and wife Donna of Kannapolis, NC and Charles Herndon and wife Judy of Olive

Branch, MS, and twenty nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the chapel of

Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ron Hale and Rev. Andy Neely officiating. Burial will follow in

Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on

Wednesday, January 22, from 12:00 PM until service time at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of Heart, c/o the West Tennessee Healthcare

Foundation, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38305, or West Jackson Baptist Church Building Fund, 580

Oil Well Rd, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com