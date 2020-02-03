Henderson Piggly Wiggly offers new way to shop

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Remember that little piggy who went to the market?

Well, he did it so you don’t have to.

The Piggly Wiggly in Henderson is now offering online shopping.

“We think it’s a good way to expand our business, and we want to keep as much local as we can, and we knew this would help draw some people back in,” Piggly Wiggly scanning coordinator Shiann Cupples said.

One of the best parts about all of this is you can shop through an app on your phone called Rosie. It takes just seconds to set up and then you can start filling your cart.

Monday was the first day people could drive up, park in one of the designated spots, and have their groceries brought to their car.

“For all the moms that are working, nobody wants to come in with two or three kids and have to fight the kids and say, ‘No, put this back.’ It’s just easier to do it online in some of those cases, so we thought this would help with those,” Cupples said.

If you don’t have a smartphone, don’t worry!

“They can do it right from our website,” Cupples said.

There is another perk. The prices on the app are the same as in the store.

Bananas are 59 cents a pound and paper towels are just $1.03.

“Hoping we keep more business here in Henderson, without people having to go into other cities for that service,” Piggly Wiggly manager Jeff Bobo said.

Now you can cry wee-wee-wee all the way home with your car full of groceries.

To start ordering your groceries, visit their website.