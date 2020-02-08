Pet of the Week: Opie

Meet Opie!

Opie is a sweet boy who loves attention, loves to play and be silly!

He loves kids and is good with other dogs once he warms up to them. However, he would be best suited in a home without cats.

Opie enjoys running in the yard and could play with a ball all day long!

He is potty trained and knows simple commands like down, shake and sit.

Opie is a happy, sweet boy with lots of energy, so he is best suited in an active home. He needs plenty of time to run off that energy, but he also loves to snuggle on the couch.

If you would like to foster Opie or make him a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at (731) 313-7828, or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT on social media:

Facebook: SavingTheAnimalsTogether

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether