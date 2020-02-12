Ricky Lee Hallibrook age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Methodist University Hospital of Memphis, TN. A visitation for Mr. Hallibrook will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Hallibrook was born in Madison County, TN on September 11, 1949 to the late L.W. Hallibrook and Margaret McAnally Hallibrook. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mr. Terry Wayne Hallibrook. Mr. Ricky proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by one sister: Judy Baugh of South Carolina; his Forever Sister in Law: Linda Hallibrook; his niece: Terri Hallibrook Gantt; his nephew: Timmy Ellington all of Bell, TN; his great nieces and nephews: Conner, Shelby and Kendall; and his special friends: The Chiu Family of Belmont, NH.

The Hallibrook family would like to express their great appreciation to the Staff of the TN State Veterans Home of Humboldt, TN for their wonderful care and kindness.