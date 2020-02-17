Pet of the Week: Peaches

Meet Peaches!

She is as sweet as her name suggests and twice as cute!

Peaches is a smaller girl at just 35 pounds, but she has a heart the size of a mountain with a ton of love to give.

She is around 2 years old, and if you are looking for a companion on the smaller size she is just the girl for you!

Peaches is very well socialized and does great with other dogs and children.

She loves to be around her human family and just hang out at home. But she also loves to go for a ride, especially if it means a stop at the local pet store to get a new toy or some yummy treats!