Jackson Service League holds 2nd annual Masquerade Ball

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends danced the night away at a festive Mardi Gras event.

Community members dressed in cocktail attire and full on masks came together for the second annual Jackson Service League’s Masquerade Ball. The event was held at the Jackson Country Club, Friday evening.

“It’s a way for you to party with a purpose. It’s been kind of my tagline for the whole time. You can come out have fun,

some drinks, party with your friends. Know that all of the money that your spending is going back into the community to help,” said

Kortney Listenbee, event chair for the Masquerade Ball.

All proceeds benefit the JCL Community Grant.