Maude Wade Robinson
|Maude Wade Robinson of Puryear
|96
|Henry County Medical Center
|Sunday, March 08, 2020
|2:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|Graveside
|Mackie Gallimore
|Puryear City Cemetery
|11:00AM-1:00PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the Graveside Service
|June 22, 1923 in Whitlock, Tennessee
|Jordan Dobberstein, Austin Robinson, John Robinson, Mark Dobberstein
Honorary Pallbearers: Caroline Robinson, Rebecca Robinson
|Benjamin Franklin Wade and Nell Esther Nance Wade, both preceded
|John “Kenwood” Robinson of Puryear, TN; Married: May 9, 1943
|Nelda (Mark) Dobberstein of Brentwood, TN
|John (Leslie) Robinson of Madison, AL
|Jordan (Dava) Dobberstein, Caroline, Austin, and Rebecca Robinson.
|Imogene “Jean” Wade Stephens, preceded
|Jake (Judy) Wade of Paris, TN
Jimmy (Betty) Wade of Whitlock, TN
Robert, Milton, Dorris and Ruben Wade, all four preceded
|She was married to Mr. Robinson for over 76 years. Mrs. Robinson was a member of Puryear Church of Christ. She was an avid canner and loved gardening and cooking. She loved feeding the birds. She worked for many years at the Puryear Drug Store and Dobbins Grocery.