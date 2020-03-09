Maude Wade Robinson

WBBJ Staff

 

Robinson, MaudeMaude Wade Robinson of Puryear
96
Henry County Medical Center
Sunday, March 08, 2020
2:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Graveside
Mackie Gallimore
Puryear City Cemetery
11:00AM-1:00PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the Graveside Service
June 22, 1923 in Whitlock, Tennessee
Jordan Dobberstein, Austin Robinson, John Robinson, Mark Dobberstein

Honorary Pallbearers: Caroline Robinson, Rebecca Robinson
Benjamin Franklin Wade and Nell Esther Nance Wade, both preceded
John “Kenwood” Robinson of Puryear, TN; Married: May 9, 1943
Nelda (Mark) Dobberstein of Brentwood, TN
John (Leslie) Robinson of Madison, AL
Jordan (Dava) Dobberstein, Caroline, Austin, and Rebecca Robinson.
Imogene “Jean” Wade Stephens, preceded
Jake (Judy) Wade of Paris, TN

Jimmy (Betty) Wade of Whitlock, TN

Robert, Milton, Dorris and Ruben Wade, all four preceded
She was married to Mr. Robinson for over 76 years. Mrs. Robinson was a member of Puryear Church of Christ. She was an avid canner and loved gardening and cooking. She loved feeding the birds. She worked for many years at the Puryear Drug Store and Dobbins Grocery. 

