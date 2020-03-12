Adrian Glenn Simmons, age 86, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi and husband of the late Donna Joy Key Simmons, departed this life Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020 at Olive Grove Terrace.

Adrian was born August 25, 1933 in Cadiz, Kentucky, the son of the late Arthur W. Simmons and Alma Dawson Simmons. He graduated from fire department training in March of 1957 and was a City of Memphis firefighter for 29 years before his retirement in March of 1986. After Adrian retired, he consulted and helped train firefighters with the Grand Junction, TN and Cadiz, KY fire departments and the Woodrun, TN water department. Adrian and his wife were active in churches they attended which included Kennedy Baptist Church and Cherry Road Baptist Church, both in Memphis, TN, LaGrange Presbyterian Church in LaGrange, TN and Harmony Baptist Church in Walnut, MS. He loved playing golf and was a first-class fast pitch softball pitcher. He was also a big St. Louis Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats fan.

Mr. Simmons is survived by two sons, Michael C. Simmons and his wife, Mary Catherine of Moscow, TN and David A. Simmons of Charleston, MS; his brother, Norris A. Simmons of Hamilton, OH; his sister-in-law, Gerry Simmons; two granddaughters, Katy B. Simmons and Lindsey B. Simmons; and two great-granddaughters, Ruby L. Carroll and Sienna R. Thornton.

He was preceded in death by his wife who he married June 30, 1953, Donna Joy Key Simmons who died April 16, 2008; three sisters, Nell Coyle, Geneva Thomas and Eula Higbee; two brothers, Kenneth Simmons and Earl W. Simmons; his half-sister, Myrtie L. Cunningham and her husband, Buster Cunningham; and his half-brother, Mitchell V. Simmons and his wife, Mary Ellen Simmons.

Funeral Services for Mr. Simmons will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Simmons will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

