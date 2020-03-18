Fannie Mae Howell Perez

Fannie Mae Howell Perez, age 94, died on March 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Malachi C. and Ada Bell Dorton Howell. She was married to Teo R. Perez who preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cliff Anderson and three brothers, Hooper Howell, Robert Leslie Howell and Isaac Howell.

Mae was a devoted servant of the Lord joining Englewood Baptist in 1957 and kept the nursery there for many years, until she and Bro Paul Williams started the Wednesday night meal cooking homemade meals and desserts each week. She was especially famous for her homemade rolls. She was a member of the Joy Class and loved and looked forward to seeing everyone each Sunday. She was very committed to her class and being in worship each Sunday. She never missed a service except when in the hospital and then she listened to the streamed service.

She is survived by six daughters, Darline Jared (Glenn), Debbie Anderson (Billy), Mary Joyce (Ricky), Toni Miller (Billy), Betty Foust (Scott) and Millie Chapman (Chip); twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Mother sometimes felt that she was not doing enough for the Lord, but we as her family know that there was no better witness than our mother. She loved everyone and never had a harsh word to say about anyone. She will be missed.

Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, the family will have a private family service. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Englewood Baptist Church, c/o the 2020 Vision Campaign, 2239 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN 38305.

