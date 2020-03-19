Local deputies step up, lend shoppers a hand during Coronavirus threat

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–With the threat of the Coronavirus, some area stores are adjusting their hours to allow seniors and those who are at-risk due to health concerns the ability to shop.

One local sheriff’s department is stepping up and literally lending a hand to help these shoppers in a very unique way.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas announced a plan Thursday that will help local seniors and those with low-immune systems a way to get groceries and other essentials without ever stepping foot inside a store.

“It’s hard for them to get to the grocery store when it’s not a crisis going on, and rush to the store and the aisles are getting cleaned out,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Beginning next Monday, March 23 through Friday March 27 at designated times, Gibson County deputies will be stationed outside select stores in Gibson County.

“We’ll be in our cars and uniforms. It’ll be easy to identify us and if you’ll just bring us your grocery list…just your essential items and bring that and your cash,” said Thomas.

Deputies will then bring your groceries and other items back to your vehicle.

Sheriff Thomas says it’s a way to not only help those shoppers but also a way for his department to demonstrate how his officers are true servants of the people.

“Every law enforcement officer is about serving and protecting and serving and protecting in good times is easy. It’s times like this when we have to get creative and figure out what’s the best way to serve and protect your community,” Sheriff Thomas said.

For a list of the days, times and stores where the deputies will be stationed next week, head to our website, wbbjtv.com and click “Seen on 7”.