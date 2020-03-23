Local funeral home to offer online streaming for services

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some businesses are going above and beyond to provide additional services during the Coronavirus pandemic. With social distancing making it harder for loved ones to interact, one business is trying to find a way to make it easier for friends and family to come together and connect, even after death.

“We’re now webcasting every service to just try to help the families and the community be a part,” said Bob Arrington of Arrington Funeral Directors.

He says they’ve always had live streaming options for people to access for funeral services, either due to distance or health issues. Arrington says he has been trying to be mindful of others’ health during the pandemic by limiting large crowds at services.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to adhere to the social distancing,” said Arrington. “Most groups that have been in here have been less than 12.”

He says services have strictly been limited to family members, adhering to the CDC’s recommendation of less than 10 people in group gathering. Not only for services but also at burial sites.

“They’re trying to be mindful of the community, we’re trying to be mindful of the community and the health of both our staff, the public, the family but also to serve that family.”

He says families can access the services online free of charge. Arrington says families can access live streaming of a particular service on their Arrington Funeral Services website, by clicking on the person’s obituary. He says the recordings of the service will be available for at least 90 days.