Dr. Alfred (Jerry) Mueller, 91, of Jackson, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 26, 2020. He died peacefully at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Humboldt, TN. after a long illness with Alzheimer’s.

Due to the coronavirus there will be no visitation. The family will have a private graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery with Reverend Randy Pierson of Fellowship Bible Church officiating. Arrangements are by George A. Smith and Sons.

Jerry was born in Worcester, MA to Dr. Alfred Mueller and Marie Struve Mueller on September 15, 1928. He attended High School at Bearden High School in Knoxville TN. and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a Pi Kappa Alpha at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he majored in Pre-Med. After receiving his undergraduate degree, he attended the University of Tennessee School of Medicine in Memphis Tennessee where he received his MD in 1952. He had just turned 24 years old, one of the youngest people in the state to earn his MD. Dr. Mueller married Margaret Coleman RN on February 1, 1953. He served his residency at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. He specialized in Obstetrics and Gynecology and served as the Director of Public Health for the Jackson Madison County Health Department for 30 years. He also served as the President of the State of Tennessee Public Health Board. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He was a flight surgeon in Japan and a US Embassy physician in New Delhi, India. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Jerry was a member of the Jackson Rotary Club where he had 43 years of perfect attendance. He was a Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow, and most importantly, he was a Christian by faith. He was most content at his TN River cabin, fishing with mom and his dogs by his side.

Jerry was proud to have been a public servant to the citizens of Jackson and Madison County.

Dr. Mueller is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Margaret Coleman Mueller, his father Dr. Alfred Mueller, his mother Marie Struve Mueller, and his brother Dr. Charles W Mueller.

Jerry is survived by his children Danny Mueller Milan, MO, Meg and (Bill) Huffines Brentwood TN, Billy Mueller Gulf Shores AL, Charles and Kathy Mueller Jackson TN, Molly and (Sam) Elliott Grapevine TX. Grandchildren: Amanda, Holly, Cory, Mary Katherine, Maggie Belle, Chad, Shay, and Maddie. One great grandchild: Brenli.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

