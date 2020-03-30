Gov. Bill Lee holds conference on COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Monday afternoon Governor Bill Lee issued a statewide order closing non-essential businesses.

The governor says Tennesseans should stay at home to help with flattening the curve of the coroavirus pandemic across the state.

“Today I signed Executive Order 22, which restricts businesses that cannot possibly safely operate during this COVID-19 crisis, including businesses like barber shops, salons, recreational and entertainment outfits. The order at the same time provides for the continuation of essential businesses throughout every county, because of my belief that we must protect our economy while protecting the lives of Tennesseans,” Gov. Lee said.

Our state currently has over 1,800 cases scattered across 74 counties.