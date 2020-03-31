Church holds drive-up prayer service at local hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church decided to deliver a message of thanks in person.

Members from Gospel Light Baptist Church gathered Tuesday for a time of prayer in the parking lot of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The service was dedicated as a time to pause and thank all healthcare workers and medical professionals who work hard to combat the coronavirus on a daily basis.

“I mean it’s just something that we can give back to those, even if it’s just to say thank you and just to pray for them. It’s a time to give back to those that give so much to us,” Gospel Light Baptist Church pastor Wade Cash said.

Tuesday’s gesture of gratitude has been one of many here in the Hub City.