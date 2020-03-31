Jackson police investigate shooting near Old Hickory Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators say officers were dispatched to Breezewood just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital, according to investigators.

Investigators say they currently do not have suspect description and say that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.