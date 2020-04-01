13 people now positive for COVID-19 in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 13 people in Madison County are now positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department says the new case is a 38-year-old man who has been told to self-isolate at home.

Health department staff are reaching out to people who have had contact with the patient.

The confirmation comes after the announcement Wednesday morning that another four patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Those individuals are identified as a 45-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman.

All of those individuals have been told to self-isolate at home as well.