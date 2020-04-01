Bethel University announces online Arts and Sciences summer classes

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University’s College of Arts and Sciences announced two summer term courses online.

In a news release, the college says the terms are from June 1 through June 26 and July 6 through July 31.

University President Walter Butler said the university is glad to offer all summer courses online to make students comfortable.

“We are especially glad to be offering all of our summer courses online this year so that our students feel comfortable registering for class knowing that they can stay safe at home by taking online courses. While we surely miss having our students on campus as they are the heartbeat of our McKenzie campus, we are so glad we can offer 44 different courses to enable our students to continue their learning over the summer.”

For more information, visit their website, call the Admissions office at 844-BETHEL1 or email admissions@bethelu.edu.