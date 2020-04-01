Gov. Bill Lee holds daily briefing, encourages hope for Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–In Wednesday’s briefing from Governor Bill Lee, he covered many topics, some of them being safer at home, child abuse concerns and hope for the future.

“Right now in this fight against COVID-19, heroes stay at home. We need Tennesseans to do that in every corner, in every community in tennessee,” said Governor Lee.

“(Tuesday), I talked about the mental health aspect and the collateral damage there. Today we want to talk about another collateral side affect of this pandemic.. the rise of domestic abuse and particularly child abuse in our state,” Governor Lee said.

“As I’ve said every day and will continue to say, there is a storm over our state, it’s intense, we are doing everything we can to protect the citizens of tn against the damages of this storm but be encouraged and be hopeful,” said Governor Lee.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. If you suspect child abuse, call the Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Jackson at (731) 668-4000 or log on their website at www.carlperkinscenter.org.