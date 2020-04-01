Local businesses support healthcare workers with donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local businesses in the Hub City continue to show support for healthcare workers.

The Corner Boutique, along with businesses Board and Brush and West Tennessee Bank, donated meals to nurses at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on Wednesday.

The businesses served 143 meals of spaghetti and meatballs, bread and a side salad, provided by Old Town Spaghetti Store.

The good deed was yet another way to rally support for the community.

“Hopefully we’ve generated some revenue for a local business, and then we’ve, you know, been able to give, maybe, back to the hospital staff,” Corner Boutique owner Rhonda Moubray said.

Meals will also be provided for hospital staff members this Friday and next Monday.