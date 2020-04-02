Abilis Health delivers breakfast to local healthcare facilities

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Madison County group made a special gesture to hundreds of healthcare workers Thursday morning.

Delivering breakfast probably isn’t in the job description for most healthcare workers, but for Abilis Health Patient Care Liason Jillian Harden and her coworkers, it’s a gesture of support.

“It’s all about working together. These people help us and we help them, we’d like to show them that we really care,” Harden said.

Harden and Abilis Health coordinated breakfast delivery to healthcare facilities across West Tennessee Thursday morning.

“In total I think there’s probably around 50 places that we’re going to be delivering breakfast to,” Harden said. “We have close to 500 sandwiches that were donated to us by Chick-Fil-A here in Jackson, and McDonald’s. Also, Jason’s Deli donated water and cookies.”

Originally, they planned a drive-thru, where workers would pull in to their parking lot and pick up food. But in order to minimize contact, they decided upon delivering it straight to them.

Harden says they haven’t been able to see either the case managers or the patients in facilities or hospitals in over three weeks because of the coronavirus. She says the food delivery is her way of making sure they know they’re still appreciated.

With how much pressure many healthcare workers are facing, Harden says the breakfast delivery can help put a smile on their faces.

“I know it can be kind of dreadful, going to work at these times, just because of the uncertainties and bringing things home to their family. But hopefully, they know that people do care about them, we appreciate what they’re doing on the front lines,” Harden says.

If you’d like to thank a healthcare worker, you can call the Health Hero Hotline at (877) 226-4376.

Then, you can visit their website to hear the messages.