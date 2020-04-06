Bud Griffith

WBBJ Staff

 

Bud Griffith of Buchanan, TN
79
AHC of Paris
Saturday, April 04, 2020
No services scheduled
Poplar Grove Cemetery
No visitation scheduled
January 21, 1941 in Gary, IN
Raymond Oliver Griffith and Velma Louise Lawson Griffith, both preceded
Glenda Griffith Newton, Buchanan, TN

Patricia Leigh (Samuel) Miller, Carson City, NV

Elizabeth Dean Murphy and Louise Rene Schammert, both preceded
James Patrick Griffith, Griffith, IN
Host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Vietnam War Veteran, Retired Dental technician 

