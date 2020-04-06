Eliza Tignor Harris

Eliza Tignor Harris, age 95, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Henderson Health and Rehab.

Eliza was born in Chester County on August 1, 1924, the daughter of the late Jim and Lyde Watlington Tignor. She was married to the late Robert Leahman Harris who preceded her in death. She was employed with the Milan Arsenal and later as a buyer with McGee Ross before staying home raising her son and working alongside her husband raising cattle and assisting with their rental properties. She was a very “Proper” lady who was devoted to her faith and family and caring for others. She enjoyed cooking and being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son Robert Harris of Beech Bluff, TN grandchildren, Sarah Hopper (Murray) and Kathryn Werner (Douglas) and great-grandchildren, Ramsey Elizabeth, Reagan Marie, Nathaniel Harris and Eliza Kate; sister-in-laws, Jean Tignor of Luray and Lou Tignor of Henderson and a niece Kay Tignor of Henderson.

Eliza was the last of twelve children. She was also preceded by her daughter-in-law, Amy Harris in 2018.

SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Unity Cemetery in Chester County, with Dr. Todd Brady officiating