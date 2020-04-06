George W. Knight

Knight, GeorgeGeorge W. Knight of Atwood, formerly of Paris
91
Baptist Memorial Hospital, Huntingdon, Tennessee
Friday, April 03, 2020
Private service for immediate family members only
Billy Hanks
Hillcrest Memorial Park
7/21/1928 in Henry County, Tennessee
AJ Knight, Timothy Darda, Tyler Shadden, Dalton Shadden, Brian Knight, and Jerry Arnett.
Joe Knight and Sally Preston Knight, both preceded
Maudie Cecil Knight, Married: April 15, 1950;  Preceded: October 28, 1995
Gail Haney, Benton Harbor, MI

Anna Laura (Jerry) Johnson, Trezevant, TN

Sandra Darda, Trezevant, TN

Janice Capps, Greenfield, TN

Mary Barlow, preceded
Bobby Joe (Judy)Knight, McKenzie, TN

George Edward (Glenda) Knight, McLemoresville, TN

Aubrey Knight, Rutherford, TN

Carlton Knight, Milan, TN
Lucy Stockdale, Laviniey Riley, Annie Bell Barlow, Mertle Stockdale all preceded
General Knight and Robert Knight, both preceded
Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

