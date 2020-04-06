George W. Knight
|George W. Knight of Atwood, formerly of Paris
|91
|Baptist Memorial Hospital, Huntingdon, Tennessee
|Friday, April 03, 2020
|Private service for immediate family members only
|Billy Hanks
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|7/21/1928 in Henry County, Tennessee
|AJ Knight, Timothy Darda, Tyler Shadden, Dalton Shadden, Brian Knight, and Jerry Arnett.
|Joe Knight and Sally Preston Knight, both preceded
|Maudie Cecil Knight, Married: April 15, 1950; Preceded: October 28, 1995
|Gail Haney, Benton Harbor, MI
Anna Laura (Jerry) Johnson, Trezevant, TN
Sandra Darda, Trezevant, TN
Janice Capps, Greenfield, TN
Mary Barlow, preceded
|Bobby Joe (Judy)Knight, McKenzie, TN
George Edward (Glenda) Knight, McLemoresville, TN
Aubrey Knight, Rutherford, TN
Carlton Knight, Milan, TN
|Lucy Stockdale, Laviniey Riley, Annie Bell Barlow, Mertle Stockdale all preceded
|General Knight and Robert Knight, both preceded
|Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.