Gibson EMC to donate $10,000 to food banks

TRENTON, Tenn. — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation announced it will be making a cumulative donation of $10,000.

A news release from Gibson EMC says the donation will be made to food banks across multiple counties.

“We are concerned that many of our consumer-members are struggling, so we reached out to our area school administrators, county mayors, county judge executives, and Development District administrators to understand how we could best help our members and our communities,” said Dan Rodamaker, Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO. “They directed us to our local food banks because they do such a wonderful job of meeting this essential and critical need.”

Gibson EMC says the donations to the food banks will be based on the amount of members in that area.