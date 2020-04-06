James Edgar Stafford

He was the husband of Vickie Henderson Stafford. They shared 44 years of love and marriage together.

He was born on May 16, 1952 in Madison County to the late Edgar Brooks Stafford and Alma Kathleen Orr Stafford. He grew up in Jackson and showed quarter horses in Western pleasure in his youth. He was an Entrepreneur and the owner of Jim Stafford Carpet Cleaning. He was a youth baseball and football coach for over 10 years and an avid church league softball player. He attended Englewood Baptist Church for the last 10 years. He loved watching football and was huge fan of the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend to many in the community and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Henderson Stafford of Jackson; Two sons Jimmy Stafford and wife Angie; Mark Stafford and wife Brandy. Two grandchildren Abby (16) & AJ (5 months). Sister Sherry Stafford Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed & Kathleen Stafford and sister Nancy Lungren.

The family will hold private services at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Jimmy Stafford, Mark Stafford, Max Milam, Larry Forsythe, Adam Forsythe and Bobby Arnold.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.