Mrs. Brooxie B. Allen

Private graveside services for Mrs. Brooxie B. Allen, 90, will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Carroll Memorial Gardens between McKenzie and Huntingdon with Brother Wendell Walker officiating. Mrs. Allen, a retired Garment Factory employee, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Christian Care Center in McKenzie. She was born on May 4, 1929 in Gleason, Tennessee to John Calvin and Martha Lee Houge Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lelon Allen who died in 1996, three sisters Dorothy Williams, Elaine Docking and Mildred “Bee” Wade and a brother Oral Jones.

Survivors include her brother Marion Johnson Jones of McKenzie, several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and great nephews. .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.